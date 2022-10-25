ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PsyPost

Women who use anabolic steroids demonstrate higher levels of psychopathology, study finds

Women who use anabolic steroids tend to exhibit heightened levels of psychopathology, such as depression and antisocial traits, according to new findings published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. “We were interested in this topic because very little is known about women who take anabolic steroids, and most studies tend...
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE
97.5 KMOD

Mom Defends Naming Her Baby After Gross Infection-Causing Fungus

When parents-to-be decide to go with a less common name for their baby, they take a risk. The child could be bullied because of their unique moniker, they name might be hard for others to remember, or, in the case of one soon-to-be mother, the name might have another, more unpleasant meaning.
Tyla

Woman divides opinion after saying it's exhausting parenting with an obese partner

A mother sparked mixed reactions after admitting she was 'exhausted' by having to co-parent with a partner who is obese. It goes without saying that being a parent is tough and tiring at the best of times, but one mother questioned whether she was 'being unreasonable' as she took to Mumsnet to ask for advice about her situation this week.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science

'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
verywellmind.com

What Is the Fregoli Delusion?

The delusion can be quite distressing, leading to feelings of paranoia and anxiety. There is no known cure for the Fregoli delusion, but treatment may help lessen symptoms and improve quality of life. History of the Fregoli Delusion. The Fregoli delusion was first described in 1927 by French authors Courbon...
Psych Centra

Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment

Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways the Controller and Verbal Abuser Derail Discussion

When control is a partner's focus, any real kind of discussion or conflict resolution will remain hopelessly out of reach. Some of the tactics used to maintain control can be subtle in how they intimidate or manipulate a partner; yelling need not be involved. Perhaps the most effective tool a...
Odyssey

A Letter To The Heartbroken

The dictionary defines "feisty" as a person who is relatively small but very lively, determined and courageous. This was an accurate depiction of the girl who lived just two doors down from me in the dorms. She was about 4-foot-2 with an attitude, yet the sweetest and most caring girl I have ever met.
Psych Centra

Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One

Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy