Warren’s Peterson Takes Eighth at D10 Junior High Cross Country Championships
UNION CITY, Pa. – Warren’s Emma Peterson took eighth place at the District 10 junior high cross country championships, the highest Dragon finisher in the event. For the boys, Leyton Salvatore took 45th place. “It was a good end for our younger kids as we get ready for...
Knights No. 1, Dragons’ Bubble Burst as District 10 Releases Football Playoff Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – Eisenhower earned the top seed in Class 1A, and Warren was left out of Class 3A as District 10 released its football playoff brackets on Saturday. The District 10 selection committee rewarded Eisenhower’s undefeated regular season with the No. 1 seed in Class 1A ahead of No. Reynolds (9-1) whose lone loss was to Class 2A No. 2 seed Sharpsville. There was speculation that the Raiders’ schedule would push them past the Knights.
Warren Battles But Falls to General McLane
EDINBORO, Pa. – Warren led 16-15 in the third quarter, but General McLane rattled off the final 22 points of the game to win their ninth in a row, 37-16. Eric Dippold’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Nyquist, coupled with the same duo hooking up for the two-point conversion made it 16-15 Dragons, who trailed 15-0 at halftime.
Warren Sweeps Cathedral Prep, Will Meet Meadville in D10 Semifinals
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Warren held off a late Cathedral Prep rally, that included a reversal on what the Dragons thought was the match-winner, to complete a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 28-26) sweep in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday. Warren had match point at 24-19 in the third...
Oct. 27, 2022 Police Blotter
Joseph Wees, 41, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, & Deceptive Business Practice on 10/10/2022 following an investigation from August. Brian Johnson, 48, Warren was cited for Accident Damage to an unattended vehicle, following a Hit and Run Accident on 10/09/2022. Crystal Yeskey, 29, Warren...
Perfect 10: Eisenhower Puts Finishing Touches on Unbeaten Regular Season With Hard-Fought Victory over Girard
GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. Caleb Penley wrestled Gabe Messmer’s pass away from Zach Lowe on the possession after Eisenhower took the lead. Then, with Girard driving and a minute left to play, Tucker Lindell stepped in front of Gunner Bax for what would prove to be the game-winner.
