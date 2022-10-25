SHARON, Pa. – Eisenhower earned the top seed in Class 1A, and Warren was left out of Class 3A as District 10 released its football playoff brackets on Saturday. The District 10 selection committee rewarded Eisenhower’s undefeated regular season with the No. 1 seed in Class 1A ahead of No. Reynolds (9-1) whose lone loss was to Class 2A No. 2 seed Sharpsville. There was speculation that the Raiders’ schedule would push them past the Knights.

WARREN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO