ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

17-year-old dies after four-wheeler hits tree in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy died after the four-wheeler he was riding crashed into a tree in Ogemaw County last weekend. The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office says the teen from West Branch was riding a Polaris four-wheeler on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Branch around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, when he went off the road.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police looking for theft suspect

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
CADILLAC, MI
Morning Sun

Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death

A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
REMUS, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative

A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Train Derailment Blocks Traffic In Cadillac

UPDATE 10/26/22 4:30 p.m. Chestnut Street is open. Great Lakes Railroad Police say they expect Haynes Street to be open tomorrow. Great Lakes Central Railroad says road closures are expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 27 for Haynes St., and until Friday, Oct. 28 for Chestnut Street. Please follow detour...
CADILLAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy