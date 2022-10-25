Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
17-year-old dies after four-wheeler hits tree in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy died after the four-wheeler he was riding crashed into a tree in Ogemaw County last weekend. The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office says the teen from West Branch was riding a Polaris four-wheeler on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Branch around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, when he went off the road.
UpNorthLive.com
State police looking for theft suspect
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Amish Buggy Hit By Truck, Injuring 2 Passengers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two people in an Amish buggy were injured in a crash with a truck. Deputies say the horse-drawn buggy pulled out of a private drive in front of the truck. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the buggy....
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
Morning Sun
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death
A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
Man killed in Isabella Co. car crash identified
The owner of the home suffered some minor injuries when the car hit the house.
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side, 60-year-old suspect arrested
SAGINAW, MI — A shooting on Saginaw’s East Side has resulted in one man being hospitalized and another being jailed on a felony. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. They arrived to find a...
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
Train Derailment Blocks Traffic In Cadillac
UPDATE 10/26/22 4:30 p.m. Chestnut Street is open. Great Lakes Railroad Police say they expect Haynes Street to be open tomorrow. Great Lakes Central Railroad says road closures are expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 27 for Haynes St., and until Friday, Oct. 28 for Chestnut Street. Please follow detour...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids resident says homemade Halloween decoration stolen from front yard
Helga the Witch is about 5 feet tall. She took hours for homeowner, Nick Wallace, to make for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
"I'm not crazy." – Michigan family found safe after dad makes bizarre 9-1-1 call. What actually happened to the Ciriglianos?
Last week a West Michigan family disappeared after the dad made a strange 911 call, claiming to have information on September 11. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the many questions that remain, even after the family was found in Wisconsin
Comments / 0