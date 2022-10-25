Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radiokmzn.com
WILLIAM PENN MBB OPENS CAMPAIGN AT #7
OSKALOOSA — The Statesmen men’s basketball will open a new season sitting high nationally as the NAIA released its top-25 preseason poll Wednesday. WPU, which was 31-2 last year, is #7 in the ranking with 457 points. It is the 60th-consecutive time the Statesmen have been in the top 25, but it also snaps a streak of 16 times in a row in the top five.
radiokmzn.com
#7 EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT TOPS #10 WEST BURLINGTON TO ADVANCE TO STATE
The 7th ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets defeated the 10th ranked West Burlington Falcons last night in a convincing 3-0 sweep that sent them to the state tournament. The Rockets won 25-22, 25-13, and 25-21 in the region championship one year after they were turned away at that point in the postseason...
radiokmzn.com
SEASON ENDS FOR INDIANS AT #2 NORTH SCOTT IN REGION CHAMPIONSHIP
The #12 Oskaloosa Indians made the road trip to #2 North Scott last night for the volleyball region championship and saw their season end at the hands of the Lancers. North Scott boasted a substantial size advantage over the Indians and used it to great effect (3 players listed at 6’0 or taller, compared to just 1 for Oskaloosa). Sophomores Abbey Hayes and Emee Allard, along with junior Kaci Johnson and seniors Lauren Golinghorst and Shelby Spears, each finished with 5+ kills for the Lancers as they spread the ball around. The Indians were led by senior Maleah Walker in kills (12 unofficial).
iheart.com
More Golf Coming to the Des Moines Area
We must really love golf here in Central Iowa. Do we? We have FOUR, count 'em FOUR golf simulator businesses coming to Des Moines next year, including the famous TOP GOLF!!!. There is regular golf on courses, there is disc golf and there is mini-golf. And now, Des Moines is getting the nation's second Mult-golf park. It's coming to Grimes next year and combines disc golf, foot golf and park golf. It was first made popular in Europe and now it's here in the states. The only other multi golf course in the country is in Houston and the one in Grimes will be the first to feature 18 holes here!
radiokmzn.com
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines, Council Bluffs school districts investigate incident after football game
Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs. Des Moines Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.
kqradio.com
Playoff Preview: (1A) #9 South Hamilton vs. (1A) #8 Pella Christian
The South Hamilton Hawks football team will host home playoff action at Bill Taylor Field for the 2nd week in a row as the 9th-ranked Hawks welcome in the 8th-ranked Eagles of Pella Christian in Class 1A, Second Round playoff action. The Hawks enter at 8-1, following a 54-12 domination of Ridge View in the first round, while Pella Christian also enters at 8-1, following a 23-0 shutout of Iowa City Regina in the first round. South Hamilton’s win on Friday was the program’s first playoff win since 2007, when they defeated North Polk in the first round by a score of 28-14.
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Health officials: Fall booster campaign not going as planned
DES MOINES, Iowa — The bivalent COVID-19 booster hasn't been available for long, but Dr. Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne shared the fall booster campaign is not going as well as the infectious disease world would like. "Boosters have been available for almost two months now, and the uptake has...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Von Maur at Jordan Creek opening in early November
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from August of 2021, when Von Maur first announced its relocation to Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur will soon open its doors in West Des Moines, just in time for the holiday season. The grand opening of...
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
KCCI.com
Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium
NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
Radio Iowa
Construction underway in Polk County on ‘most accessible park in the country’
Work is now underway on what is hoped to be the most universally accessible park in the country. The park is on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County. Polk County Conservation director, Richard Leopold, says the idea came as they discussed ways to improve the area. “We...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa father and daughter face multiple fraud and tax charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa father and daughter are facing multiple fraud and tax charges. Last week, a federal grand jury in Des Moines returned the indictment against Thein Maung, also known as Joseph Ramarn, 47, and his daughter, Phyo Mi, also known as Phyo Ramarn, 20, both of Ottumwa.
Comments / 0