We must really love golf here in Central Iowa. Do we? We have FOUR, count 'em FOUR golf simulator businesses coming to Des Moines next year, including the famous TOP GOLF!!!. There is regular golf on courses, there is disc golf and there is mini-golf. And now, Des Moines is getting the nation's second Mult-golf park. It's coming to Grimes next year and combines disc golf, foot golf and park golf. It was first made popular in Europe and now it's here in the states. The only other multi golf course in the country is in Houston and the one in Grimes will be the first to feature 18 holes here!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO