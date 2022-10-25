The #12 Oskaloosa Indians made the road trip to #2 North Scott last night for the volleyball region championship and saw their season end at the hands of the Lancers. North Scott boasted a substantial size advantage over the Indians and used it to great effect (3 players listed at 6’0 or taller, compared to just 1 for Oskaloosa). Sophomores Abbey Hayes and Emee Allard, along with junior Kaci Johnson and seniors Lauren Golinghorst and Shelby Spears, each finished with 5+ kills for the Lancers as they spread the ball around. The Indians were led by senior Maleah Walker in kills (12 unofficial).

