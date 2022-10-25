Read full article on original website
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
WILLIAM PENN MBB OPENS CAMPAIGN AT #7
OSKALOOSA — The Statesmen men’s basketball will open a new season sitting high nationally as the NAIA released its top-25 preseason poll Wednesday. WPU, which was 31-2 last year, is #7 in the ranking with 457 points. It is the 60th-consecutive time the Statesmen have been in the top 25, but it also snaps a streak of 16 times in a row in the top five.
SEASON ENDS FOR INDIANS AT #2 NORTH SCOTT IN REGION CHAMPIONSHIP
The #12 Oskaloosa Indians made the road trip to #2 North Scott last night for the volleyball region championship and saw their season end at the hands of the Lancers. North Scott boasted a substantial size advantage over the Indians and used it to great effect (3 players listed at 6’0 or taller, compared to just 1 for Oskaloosa). Sophomores Abbey Hayes and Emee Allard, along with junior Kaci Johnson and seniors Lauren Golinghorst and Shelby Spears, each finished with 5+ kills for the Lancers as they spread the ball around. The Indians were led by senior Maleah Walker in kills (12 unofficial).
#7 EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT TOPS #10 WEST BURLINGTON TO ADVANCE TO STATE
The 7th ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets defeated the 10th ranked West Burlington Falcons last night in a convincing 3-0 sweep that sent them to the state tournament. The Rockets won 25-22, 25-13, and 25-21 in the region championship one year after they were turned away at that point in the postseason...
