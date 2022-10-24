Read full article on original website
Related
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
George Harrison Said the ‘Saddest’ Part of Being in The Beatles Was the Impact on His Relationship With His Bandmates
George Harrison and his bandmates argued often in The Beatles. He said that this was the saddest part of being in the celebrated band.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Why Yoko Ono Felt John Lennon’s Songs Weren’t as Popular as The Beatles’ Songs
Yoko Ono praised John Lennon's songs from the album 'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band' even thought she didn't think they had the appeal of The Beatles' music.
John Lennon Said He and George Harrison Weren’t as ‘Stable’ as the Other Beatles
George Harrison and John Lennon enjoyed using LSD. Lennon wondered if the drug made them less stable than their bandmates.
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Paul McCartney Said John Lennon Went on Vacation With The Beatles’ Manager to Assert Dominance in the Band
John Lennon went on vacation with The Beatles' manager in the early 1960s. Paul McCartney said that this was a play for dominance in the band.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Didn’t Care About His Famously Harsh Interview About Them
John Lennon gave a harsh interview about his former Beatles bandmates. Five years later, he said they hadn't cared about his comments.
John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen
Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Was About John Lennon’s Lack of Secrets
John Lennon mentioned the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' when he discussed how he didn't have any big secrets.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
George Harrison Said His Ego Would Rather Have Eric Clapton Play on ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’
George Harrison said his ego would rather have Eric Clapton play on 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps.' Clapton's playing impressed him.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Why The Beatles’ Song ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ Was Banned by the BBC
The BBC banned ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ by The Beatles from the radio, but the lyrics might have been misinterpreted
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
George Harrison Didn’t Like His Singing in The Beatles, but He Was Too Critical
George Harrison said he didn't like his singing in The Beatles. However, he sounded great on some of his most famous recordings.
Comments / 0