Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Longmont, Colorado-based CleanRobotics, Inc., will receive $400,000 in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding to develop an artificial intelligence-powered TrashBot waste diversion technology for sorting and auditing waste at disposal. The company is among eight small businesses nationwide selected to receive a total of $3,169,239 in funding to further develop and commercialize their environmental technologies, delivering economic and environmental benefits to the communities they serve.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO