Bikerumor

Paul Component Engineering Declares Nov. 2nd is International Single Speed Day!

Two years ago at the weekly PAUL Components 11 am Monday meeting, an important decision was made. That day, Paul announced that Nov. 2nd would be known as International Single Speed Day (it also happened to be his and his pal Amanda's birthday).
Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades

It's no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
Road To Philly Bike Expo 2022: Breadwinner Cycles Teasers Plus Meet-up & Ride with Ira!

In Philadelphia this weekend, on the 29th and 30th, Breadwinner Cycles will have a booth for the first time at the Philly Bike Expo. The Portland, Oregon-based company will be displaying its award-winning, hand-made, custom steel bicycles. Breadwinner's offerings consist of gravel, road, cyclocross, mountain, urban and touring models that are custom-made to fit the rider.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

