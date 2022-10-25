Read full article on original website
Industry Nine Cranks it Back Up to 11 with None More Black Edition Enduro 305 Wheels
Way back in 2020, Industry Nine announced that they were cranking things up to 11. Thanks to the new Hydra Frequency Adjustment Ratchet Technology, you could fine-tune the sound of your freehub, even cranking it all the way up – if you dared.
How to use pump tracks for better trail riding: ‘Pump for Skills’ with Stefan Garlicki
A little cross-training is never a bad thing, particularly when it levels up your skills. That's the idea behind a new video from PRO Bikegear. In "Pump for Skills" with Stephen Garlicki, the two-time South...
Turn-By-Turn Directions for under $100? Sigma Updates Navigation on ROX Cycle Computer Line
Turn-by-turn navigation is getting more and more accessible for cyclists. Sigma recently updated its ROX 2.0, ROX 4.0, and ROX 11.1 EVO cycling computers with a slew of new features sure to please the race-focused and commuter alike.
Paul Component Engineering Declares Nov. 2nd is International Single Speed Day!
Two years ago at the weekly PAUL Components 11 am Monday meeting, an important decision was made. That day, Paul announced that Nov. 2nd would be known as International Single Speed Day (it also happened to be his and his pal Amanda's birthday).
Wolf Tooth Components Waveform Pedals Come in Two Sizes for Proportional Flat Pedal Grip
Grips, a dropper post, and now… pedals. Wolf Tooth Components has been extremely busy lately with a number of big product launches. Now they're putting their manufacturing spin into flat pedals with the new Waveform Aluminum Pedals.
Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades
It's no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
Road To Philly Bike Expo 2022: Breadwinner Cycles Teasers Plus Meet-up & Ride with Ira!
In Philadelphia this weekend, on the 29th and 30th, Breadwinner Cycles will have a booth for the first time at the Philly Bike Expo. The Portland, Oregon-based company will be displaying its award-winning, hand-made, custom steel bicycles. Breadwinner's offerings consist of gravel, road, cyclocross, mountain, urban and touring models that are custom-made to fit the rider.
