ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 1

Related
calcoasttimes.com

Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County

[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected

A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
GROVER BEACH, CA
arroyogrande.org

Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event

On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy