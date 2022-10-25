Read full article on original website
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting.
calcoasttimes.com
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank.
calcoastnews.com
Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning's fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m.
Daily Nexus
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. "Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building," the staff said in their statement. "We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you."
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder
A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence "Larry" Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles.
Driver in fatal collision near Gaviota arrested for potential DUI in Friday morning crash
California Highway Patrol announced just before 2 p.m. Friday that the driver responsible for the deaths of two young women was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
arroyogrande.org
Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event
On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in "Halloween in the Village" during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria
Righetti High School hosted more than 140 disabled Santa Maria Joint Union High School students for a Halloween Dance and Funfest on Thursday.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Comments / 1