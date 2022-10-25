Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Grovetown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are less than two weeks away from the midterm elections. And both Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are trying to sway voters. We were at Abram’s campaign, where she made a stop in Grovetown. She stopped by a shopping center on Horizon South Parkway, where supporters showed up.
WRDW-TV
Referendum on Georgia ballot could give tax break to timber producers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia produces the most timber of any state. Now the state is letting voters decide if timber producers should be given a break on taxes for their machines similar to the tax break for agriculture producers. On every Georgia ballot, voters can vote yes...
WRDW-TV
What role will abortion play in mobilizing SC voters this election?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Through the first three days of South Carolina’s early voting period, voters have been heading to the polls in record numbers. More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time the state has offered no-excuse, in-person voting under a new law.
WRDW-TV
Breaking down additional statewide constitutional amendment questions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early voting in South Carolina is underway and if you’ve already cast your vote, you may have noticed two additional statewide questions on your ballot. There are two questions under the ‘Statewide Constitutional Amendment questions’ included in ballots across the state. The first...
WRDW-TV
Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WRDW-TV
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WRDW-TV
Students prepare for S.C. State Marching Band Championships
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have been to a high school football game, you have probably seen the school’s band playing loud and proud in the stands. They’ll have their time in the spotlight at the South Carolina State Marching Band Championships. We visited them to see...
