marinelink.com
Germany's Scholz Defends Chinese Port Sale, Stresses Need to Diversify Ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday stressed the need for Europe to diversify its relations to ensure it is not dependent on any one nation, a day after he pushed through a decision to let a Chinese firm invest in a terminal at the country's largest port. Businesses must ensure...
marinelink.com
Fleet Cleaner Demonstrates Remote Control of Hull Cleaning Services
MSC’s Marianna Mastellone christening Thunderbird 3, together with Fleet Cleaner founders Alex Noordstrand (left) and Cornelis de Vet. (Photo: Fleet Cleaner) Thunderbird 3 named as latest vessel in growing fleet as remote operating control center in Delft begins operations. As hull biofouling and its role in invasive species transfer...
marinelink.com
Rauma Shipyard Lays Keep for Spirit of Tasmania IV
Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions held a keel laying ceremony of Spirit of Tasmania IV, a car and passenger ferry being built for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company. TT-Line, which operates between mainland Australia and Tasmania, has commissioned two identical Spirit of Tasmania vessels from RMC. The large-scale project is the biggest individual foreign sale between Australia and Finland.
Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever
The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
marinelink.com
High LNG Prices Spur Demand for Dual-fuel Tankers - Executive
Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive. The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries...
marinelink.com
Trinidad Designing LNG Hub to Feed the Caribbean
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned gas company has started work on designing a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub that could help the Caribbean move away from oil-based power generation, the firm told Reuters. Trinidad is Latin America's largest LNG exporter and the project, expected to be operational by 2025, will...
marinelink.com
Svitzer Promotes Two Senior Leaders
Svitzer, the towage arm of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, announced two senior leadership appointments: Kasper Karlsen as Global Chief Operating Officer and Deniz Kirdar True as Managing Director in the AMEA region. Karlsen has held different leadership positions in the A.P. Moller-Maersk group over the last 15 years and...
marinelink.com
Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo
Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
marinelink.com
Ingalls Awarded $2.4 Billion Deal to Build US Warship LHA 9
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $2.4 billion U.S. Navy fixed-price-incentive contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious assault ship LHA 9. The award includes options, that if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $3.2 billion. Ingalls was awarded the original long-lead-time material contract for the fourth ship in the America (LHA 6) class on April 30, 2020.
marinelink.com
Canada's New Oil Spill Response Barges Launched
Two new oil spill response barges were recently completed at ASL Shipyard in Singapore for Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC). The two 3,500 tonne barges, Sentinel 303 and Sentinel 304, will be delivered to WCMRC in October, with arrival in Canada by the end of 2022. The response barges will join WCMRC’s fleet of pollution response vessels stationed along the south coast of British Columbia.
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
