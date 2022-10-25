ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Truman State

Game Notes (PDF) Gameday Live Game Program B1G+ ($) Live Stats. LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa will host Truman State (Division II) on Monday, Oct. 31, in an exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056). Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for youth and UI students.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Confidence Wanes as Hawkeye Fans Call for Alex Padilla

There is a strange feeling being a Hawkeye fan these days. Things have clearly taken a turn for the worst this season with Iowa losing their last three games. In that span, the Hawkeye offense has managed just two touchdowns - both came in the fourth quarter against Michigan when things were largely out of hand.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

This is going to be an absolutely perfect afternoon for college football. By 2:30, temperatures will be in the low 60s with a very light breeze out of the southeast at 6 miles per hour. Legitimately perfect for October 29. Bring a jacket for your early morning tailgating activities, then...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
B100

Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
rejournals.com

Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa

Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
DAVENPORT, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

