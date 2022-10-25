ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Camden Chat

Bryan Baker kept getting better and better

They’re fun, those random moments when you feel like you’re smarter than everybody than else. So if you, personally, are the person who tipped off the Baltimore Orioles that they should claim Bryan Baker when the Blue Jays waived him last November, well, hats off. That was clever.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

World Series Game Two thread: Phillies at Astros

Game 1 of the World Series ended in shocking fashion. The Phillies fell behind 5-0 after Aaron Nola struggled, but they stormed back against Houston’s Justin Verlander to tie the game at 5-5. Neither bullpen blinked for the rest of regular play, but a 10th-inning J.T. Realmuto bomb gave the Philadelphia a 6-5 lead, and they held off an Astros rally to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles accolades are rolling in

Good morning, Camden Chatters. After a far-too-long, four-day hiatus, the World Series begins tonight. The upstart Phillies and the juggernaut Astros kick things off in Houston, with Justin Verlander squaring off against Aaron Nola. It’s safe to say that the Phillies, the losingest franchise in major league history, are the sentimental favorites for most baseball fans who haven’t forgiven the Astros for their 2017 transgressions.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy