SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
SB Nation
Sunday Football Open Thread
So yesterday was pretty great. Who doesn’t love a good second half comeback to win a match after being down to The Most Dangerous Lead in Football?™ But, and hear me out here, what if it got even better? If Leeds can beat Liverpool at Anfield, maybe... just maybe... our friends at Nottingham Forest can do us a solid against Arsenal. That sure would be nice!
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Right now there seems to be a Premier League Liverpool and a Champions League Liverpool, and the difference between them is extremely frustrating. Which Liverpool will we see today as they host Leeds United at Anfield?. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds United. Television: Sky...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Liverpool Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Liverpool Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday as they look for their fourth successive victory. After losing their first two matches, the blues have won three in a row without conceding a goal and victory will see the blues close in on the top three.
SB Nation
Chelsea exit stings a bit less as Thomas Tuchel rejuvenates in India
We’ve had more than our fair share of sackings over the past couple decades, but few if any had been as shocking as the sudden departure of Thomas Tuchel at the start of September. Results weren’t great, to be sure, but from outside appearances, it looked and sounded like Tuchel was the new ownership’s chosen one to keep leading us into the club’s new era.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard frustrated with officials after Mitrovic escapes red card in Everton draw
Frank Lampard declared himself satisfied with Everton’s performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at Fulham, but felt Cottagers striker Alexsandar Mitrovic was lucky to stay on the pitch for a late challenge on Idrissa Gueye. Mitrovic was only booked for a stamp on Gueye’s ankle during the first half...
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Graeme Souness: “Liverpool Are A Shadow”
After Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United last night, the latest in a series of disappointing results for this season’s Reds, we were treated to another round of pundits dissecting what is wrong with Jürgen Klopp’s side. The answer is neither simple nor short, and it can be hard to distill their numerous problems into a brief assessment during a post-game panel.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-0 FC Sheriff: United get a comfortable win at Old Trafford
Manchester United finished their chances to earn a 3-0 win in UEFA Europa League group stage action against FC Sheriff on Thursday night. The Moldovan side put up a good defensive showing for most of the first half, but were eventually broken down and produced little for themselves going forward.
SB Nation
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Burnley
Reading have just one more side in the current top six left to play: Burnley. The Clarets sit top of the table with 32 points after eight wins, eight draws and a solitary defeat, which came all the way back in mid-August. Getting anything from this trip will be a tall order for the Royals.
SB Nation
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: “You Get Punished For Not Taking Your Chances”
Liverpool’s loss to Leeds United last night was the result of a game script we’ve seen play out ad nauseam over the course of this season. The Reds conceded early, managed to find an equalizer, failed to find a winner despite numerous chances to do so, and continued to gift the opposition chances through individual errors and poor defending, ultimately leading to a Leeds winner.
SB Nation
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest preview: No place like home
Halloween is right around the corner, and with it, the end of Arsenal’s brutal October schedule. The Gunners’ Dr. Jekyll start faded into a Mr. Hyde series of poor performances last week that saw the Gunners’ seven match winning streak across all competitions come to an end away to Southampton last weekend in a frustrating draw.
SB Nation
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Tactical Analysis
Graham Potter is getting results and touting a fantastic record of 6 wins, 3 draws, and a +11 goal differential. RB Salzburg have been undefeated at home in their last 40 competitive matches (including against Bayern Munich in last season’s Champions League), drew with us in the first leg, and have scored in all of their group stage games.
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool
Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
