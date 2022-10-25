ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly temperatures expected for Baylor game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The blackout game against Baylor should feel like a classic late October night game. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper-50s, but as the sun goes down the temperatures are going to drop into the mid-to upper-40s. Personally, I’m bringing along a black flannel and vest for the blackout game.
Rain today, mild weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers are likely through the morning, with showers lingering over central areas - including Lubbock - into the early afternoon. The rain will end from west to east this afternoon, just in time for the final weekend of October. Occasional thunder may be heard,...
City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November. The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
1 seriously injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are some tips on how to keep kids safe as Lubbock streets fill up with trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Dark costumes can make pedestrians hard for drivers to spot, so Lieutenant Brady Cross says, “If you can wear reflective colors, bright things or utilize glow sticks, and flashlights - anything to make you more visible to drivers.”
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
