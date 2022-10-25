Read full article on original website
Chilly temperatures expected for Baylor game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The blackout game against Baylor should feel like a classic late October night game. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper-50s, but as the sun goes down the temperatures are going to drop into the mid-to upper-40s. Personally, I’m bringing along a black flannel and vest for the blackout game.
Rain today, mild weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers are likely through the morning, with showers lingering over central areas - including Lubbock - into the early afternoon. The rain will end from west to east this afternoon, just in time for the final weekend of October. Occasional thunder may be heard,...
City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.
‘So much hard work goes into this,’ Lubbock-Cooper junior wins big at State Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck. Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a […]
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
Have You Seen This Spooky Car Driving Around Lubbock?
We see a lot of crazy cars here in Lubbock, Texas Tech ones, weird color ones, ones with crazy things written on it but this is a new one for me. I have never seen or heard anyone talk about it. So I was driving home from work the other...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
South Plains Mall is ready for this year’s mall-idays
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping. South Plains Mall has all you need with tons of sales.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November. The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
Bubba’s 33 restaurant is hosting fun events for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 Restaurant has a series of events for the community. You can enjoy the Texas Tech Games on Saturdays, and enjoy a free meal this upcoming Veteran’s Day.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Tips to keep kids safe this Halloween
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are some tips on how to keep kids safe as Lubbock streets fill up with trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Dark costumes can make pedestrians hard for drivers to spot, so Lieutenant Brady Cross says, “If you can wear reflective colors, bright things or utilize glow sticks, and flashlights - anything to make you more visible to drivers.”
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
