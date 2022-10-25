ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

wevv.com

Evansville's Mickey's Kingdom playground turns 4-years-old

A popular playground in the Evansville riverfront area is celebrating a milestone Thursday. Officials with Mickey's Kingdom Park said the playground was turning 4-years-old on Thursday. The 21,000 square-foot playground was dedicated and opened back on Oct. 27, 2018. The park was built from the ground up by volunteers using...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Lance Yearby is this week's Hometown Hero

Lance Yearby is a busy man. As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding. A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
wevv.com

Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus

Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year

The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations

Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

EVPL to host "Día De Los Muertos" event in November

Montessori Academy and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are bringing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) back for the second year at the West Branch location. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is happening at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn, Saturday, Nov. 5th from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar

Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school

Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue

Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
wevv.com

Evansville man facing multiple domestic battery charges

An Evansville man is facing multiple domestic battery charges after breaking into a home and driving off with his children, according to police. Officers were sent to a home on Florence Street for domestic violence in progress. Dispatch said Devon Culton put his three children in his van and drove...
EVANSVILLE, IN

