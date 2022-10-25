Read full article on original website
Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association holds town hall in Oakland City
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association held a town hall to discuss the issues facing departments today. "We've got to have new and younger members, we got to retain the current members we have," said lobbyist Larry Curl. The purpose of these town halls is to better understand what departments across...
Evansville's Mickey's Kingdom playground turns 4-years-old
A popular playground in the Evansville riverfront area is celebrating a milestone Thursday. Officials with Mickey's Kingdom Park said the playground was turning 4-years-old on Thursday. The 21,000 square-foot playground was dedicated and opened back on Oct. 27, 2018. The park was built from the ground up by volunteers using...
Lance Yearby is this week's Hometown Hero
Lance Yearby is a busy man. As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding. A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
West Side Nut Club hosting weekend trick-or-treating event on Franklin Street
The West Side Nut Club is hosting a community trick-or-treating event in Evansville on Saturday. The Nut Club says the trick-or-treat event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th Avenue and West Franklin Street, continuing to 4 p.m. In addition to lots of candy, the...
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus
Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year
The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
EVSC singers gathering at the University of Evansville Campus for first-ever Choir Palooza
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation choir students are taking part in the first ever 'Choir Palooza' event today. All 6th through 12th grade students will come together for a day of signing. Prominent conductors will be working with the students to help them learn more about music, and the power of their...
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
EVPL to host "Día De Los Muertos" event in November
Montessori Academy and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are bringing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) back for the second year at the West Branch location. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is happening at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn, Saturday, Nov. 5th from...
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school
Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue
Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
Evansville man facing multiple domestic battery charges
An Evansville man is facing multiple domestic battery charges after breaking into a home and driving off with his children, according to police. Officers were sent to a home on Florence Street for domestic violence in progress. Dispatch said Devon Culton put his three children in his van and drove...
Police: Man starts lengthy pursuit in Madisonville with pregnant woman in the car
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly crashed into another driver then started a police chase while driving with a pregnant passenger who was pleading with him to stop the car. The Madisonville Police Department says an officer was patrolling on I-69 around 1...
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
