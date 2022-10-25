Read full article on original website
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
KSAT 12
Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings
MOGADISHU – Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
KSAT 12
Putin to host leaders of adversaries Armenia and Azerbaijan
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region amid...
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition
The Israeli military says it has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israel man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Several people were wounded in the shooting late Saturday
KSAT 12
Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
DUBAI – Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy...
KSAT 12
Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
