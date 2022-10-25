Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
William Lucas and the Death Defying Fall Off of the (Old) High Bridge (1962)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Gophers' 2023 football schedule is a beast
Michigan, Ohio State and North Carolina are among the toughest tests next season.
Minnesota Daily
Gopher men’s basketball 2022 preview
The Gophers men’s basketball team is hoping to build upon last season’s 13-17 record. Minnesota opens the season with games at home against Western Michigan and St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 7 and 11 respectively. This bodes well for the team’s hopes to get off to an impressive winning streak, much like last season’s 8-0 start.
gophersports.com
Four Gophers Named Northwoods League Top MLB Prospects
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four Golden Gophers baseball players were named to Perfect Game's list of top-40 MLB prospects from the Northwoods League this past summer. Redshirt sophomore right-hander George Klassen was ranked as the number one overall prospect while fellow right-hander Will Semb came in at No. 11. Sophomore second baseman Brady Counsell was listed as the No. 28 player on the list while left-handed pitcher Tucker Novotny came in at No. 38. Klassen and Semb will both be draft-eligible this spring while Counsell and Novotny will be potential 2024 MLB Draft selections.
gophersports.com
Zie to Miss 2022-23 Season with Leg Injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota head women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced Thursday that redshirt sophomore forward Aminata Zie (Paris, France) suffered a season-ending leg injury last week. Zie had successful surgery to repair her injury on Thursday afternoon. "Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win playoff opener against Faribault
The Willmar Cardinals won Tuesday night at home against Faribault with a final score of 28-12. The Cardinals came into the playoff game the three seed with a record of 5-3, Faribault the six seed with a record of 2-6 on the season. The Cardinals got on the board first...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
edinazephyrus.com
Minneapolis drought devastates Minnehaha Creek
Minneapolis citizens’ concerns are heightening as water attractions dry up at an alarming rate; the Minnehaha Creek in particular is more dry and dreary than ever. With the absence of water flow, the Minnehaha Falls along the creek have halted. Just three years ago, inflatable tubing down the creek was a popular activity in Edina. Now, the water level will not surpass ankle depth anywhere along the route.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names director of operations
Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Jens Frederickson to Minneapolis director of operations. Frederickson will oversee projects managed out of the Minneapolis office in this newly created role. Frederickson joined Knutson in 2012 as a project engineer and has held roles of increasing responsibility in a variety of sectors and project...
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
