Neurology News Network for the week ending October 28, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Newly announced data from the phase 2 TOPAZ trial showed that apitegromab (SRK-015; Scholar Rock), an investigational candidate for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helped improve quality of life in nonambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 SMA after 24 months of treatment. These findings, presented at the third International Scientific Congress on SMA in Barcelona, Spain, are relevant for informing the therapeutic hypotheses being evaluated in the phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial. The analysis assessed activities of daily living (ADL), fatigue, and muscle endurance by 3 tertiary end point measures. They included the Pediatric Evaluation of Disability Inventory-Computer Adaptive Test (PEDI-CAT), Patient Reported Outcome Measurement Information System (PROMIS), and Endurance Shuttle Box and Block Test. or nonambulatory type 2 patients, 24-month treatment with apitegromab resulted in stabilization or continuous improvements in ADL, as demonstrated by a mean change from baseline of 3 points in PEDI-CAT scores and a mean change of 5 points in PROMIS scores.

