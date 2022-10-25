Read full article on original website
Related
realtormarney.com
Marney Kirk Towson Real Estate 24 Years in 2022
I recently renewed my license for the 12th time, and it hit me that I have been a Maryland licensed real estate agent for 24 years in 2022. I am grateful to my many Baltimore buyers and sellers who have put their trust and confidence in me over the last 24+ years!
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Centre Daily
Co-workers spent years splitting Maryland lottery tickets. They finally won
The camaraderie among co-workers is a unique bond. For six Maryland employees, this bond revolves around the lottery. After years of playing together, the “Powerball Six” won $50,000 in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, according to an Oct. 26 news release from Maryland lottery officials. The “Powerball Six”...
Former NBA Star Delonte West Arrested Again In Virginia Parking Lot: Reports
Delonte West's post-NBA career took another turn for the worse following his latest arrest in Virginia, this time for trespassing in a vehicle and trying to run away from police, according to reports. On Saturday, Oct. 15, police say that officers from the Fairfax County Police Department found the 39-year-old...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges
Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness
Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
Abducted Virginia kids rescued in North Dakota, mother and grandfather charged
Three people are facing charges in connection with the alleged abduction: Michael Hamilton, Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton. They told investigators they were trying to take the kids to Washington State when they were caught in North Dakota, according to court documents.
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot
A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.
NBC12
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
WSET
VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Comments / 0