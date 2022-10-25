ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
realtormarney.com

Marney Kirk Towson Real Estate 24 Years in 2022

I recently renewed my license for the 12th time, and it hit me that I have been a Maryland licensed real estate agent for 24 years in 2022. I am grateful to my many Baltimore buyers and sellers who have put their trust and confidence in me over the last 24+ years!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness

Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
WXII 12

Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy