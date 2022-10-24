Read full article on original website
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot
ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
WMAZ
Dirt bike leads GSP on chase through southwest Atlanta, driver in critical condition, troopers say
EAST POINT, Ga. — One man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after leading Georgia State Patrol on a winding police chase throughout southwest Atlanta on Wednesday. It all began when troopers said they saw a black dirt bike at a Shell gas station located on Cleveland...
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Early evening fire in Sugar Hill claims life of family dog
A family dog lost their life in an early evening fire that happened at a home in Sugar Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive after an occupant of the home called 9-1-1 to report that their kitchen was on fire.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 85, southbound near Highway 129.
accesswdun.com
Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985
Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year. “That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said...
Missing child alert issued for newborn, 1-year-old taken by mother at Jonesboro park
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Jonesboro police are looking for a mother they say ran off with her 3-week-old and 1-year-old, who are no longer in her custody. Officers dispatched to Massengale Park in Jonesboro after 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of interference with custody from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services State Office.
Man accused of exposing himself in Cobb County Walmart arrested for the third time
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a woman in a Walmart parking lot along Chastain Meadows Parkway in Cobb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrested Rickey Barrett and charged him with public indecency over...
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WMAZ
Video: 2 arrested in Tesla 'loaded with stolen Amazon packages'
ATLANTA — Video released by Atlanta Police Department shows the arrest of two men after stealing a Tesla trunk full of Amazon packages on Monday morning. Police were dispatched to a business at 904 Huff Road regarding a robbery. The caller told 911 that two men stole packages from their property and loaded them into a red Tesla Model 3.
Video shows alleged hit-and-run driver move victim to sidewalk before leaving scene
ATLANTA — Editor's note: Some may consider content in the video above disturbing. Viewer's discretion is advised. A hit-and-run victim is asking for the public's help in finding the man who struck her with his car, got out to check on her, walked her to the sidewalk, then got back in his car and took off.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
61-year-old KFC employee shot outside restaurant, critically injured
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in southwest Atlanta, police said. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the man who was shot is an employee at the KFC located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Hunt said...
WMAZ
Great-grandmother expresses grief after 5-year-old Georgia boy found stuffed inside suitcase
ATLANTA — After a 5-year-old Atlanta boy's body was shockingly discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in a rural Indiana town months ago, his great-grandmother spoke about her grief and the circumstances of his mysterious murder. Since the boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan by police on Wednesday, authorities...
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
WMAZ
Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility
ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.
