ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot

ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Early evening fire in Sugar Hill claims life of family dog

A family dog lost their life in an early evening fire that happened at a home in Sugar Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive after an occupant of the home called 9-1-1 to report that their kitchen was on fire.
SUGAR HILL, GA
accesswdun.com

Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985

Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Video: 2 arrested in Tesla 'loaded with stolen Amazon packages'

ATLANTA — Video released by Atlanta Police Department shows the arrest of two men after stealing a Tesla trunk full of Amazon packages on Monday morning. Police were dispatched to a business at 904 Huff Road regarding a robbery. The caller told 911 that two men stole packages from their property and loaded them into a red Tesla Model 3.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy