This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The 7 Best Places to See North Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death
Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
WMAZ
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
gsabizwire.com
Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform
Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members. Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney,...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company
Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
WYFF4.com
Travelers Rest fishing team wins nearly $40,000 in 2022 SC Fall Classic
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A fishing team out of Travelers Rest has won nearly $40,000 in the 2022 SC Fall Classic fishing tournament. The fishing team started with Burton Harbin as fishing was something he always wanted to do, Harbin said. Harbin's team consist of his family and friends...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market
Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic
A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
thetigercu.com
Johnstone demolition and construction proposals
During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
Upstate firefighters say house fires are worsening from new construction materials
Fire departments are busiest in the colder months and as that time of year is approaching here in the Upstate, local firefighters said house fires are getting more dangerous and more common.
gsabizwire.com
The Cliffs Announces Sales Through Q3 2022, Asheville Region Reports 576% Increase in Sales
Cliffs Realty, the official brokerage of The Cliffs, has announced strong real estate sales through Q3 2022 by its brokerage teams totaling $180,762,443 across 197 transactions, which represents an increase in volume from the same period last year. “We continued to see strong sales at The Cliffs through Q3 2022...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November
The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Greer, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greer. The Travelers Rest High School football team will have a game with Blue Ridge High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Greer High School football team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver has died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early Saturday morning around 2:20 on SC-124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124, crossed the...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
'Battle-Tested' Clemson Team Looking to Put It All Together Against Notre Dame
With extra time to prepare and its entire DL fully ready to go for the second time all season, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers are looking to put four quarters of football together against Notre Dame.
