Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death

Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members. Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney,...
GREENVILLE, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875

It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market

Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
thetigercu.com

Johnstone demolition and construction proposals

During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November

The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

