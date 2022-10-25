Read full article on original website
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
What Europe’s COVID Wave Means for the U.S.
Winter is coming. Again. For the past two years, colder temperatures have brought seasonal COVID upticks, which turned into massive waves when ill-timed new variants emerged. In Western Europe, the first part of that story certainly seems to be playing out again. Cases and hospitalizations started going up last month. No new variant has become dominant yet, but experts are monitoring a pair of potentially troubling viral offshoots called BQ.1 and XBB. “We have the seasonal rise that’s in motion already,” says Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern, in Switzerland. If one of these new variants comes in on top of that, Europe could end up with yet another double whammy.
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Educator Explains Why The Merge Has Made Him Even More Bullish on $ETH
On Wednesday (October 26), independent Ethereum educator, investor and advisor Anthony Sassano explained how Ethereum’s move from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has affected net issuance of $ETH. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 15, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed, which means that the Ethereum network is now using...
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE Surges 10% on Heavy Volume As Elon Get Closer to Completing Purchase of Twitter
$DOGE is on fire today as it looks more and more likely that Tesla CEO and Dogecoin fan Elon Musk will complete his purchase of Twitter. According to data by TradingView, on Coinbase, at 6:25 a.m. UTC on October 27 $DOGE got as high as $0.0799; currently (as of 10:30 a.m. UTC) DOGE-USD is trading around $0.0756, which means it is up 10.52% in the past 24-hour period.
NEWSBTC
WDMS Global 2022 will be held in Cancun, Mexico, Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus
BITMAIN, the world’s leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER is hosting World Digital Mining Summit 2022 (WDMS Global 2022) from November 8 to 10 in Cancun, Mexico. The Summit will focus on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, exploring new trends in industry development. BITMAIN has...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Messina Group CEO Ready To Bet His Porsche That Bitcoin Is Going Back to $60K
On Wednesday (October 26), Jim Messina, the CEO of consulting firm The Messina Group, explained why he is so bullish on crypto in general and on Bitcoin in particular. The former White House Deputy Chief of Staff made his comments about crypto during an interview on Fox Business (when Bitcoin was trading around $20,000).
travelnoire.com
World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean 2022 Winners Announced At KICC, Nairobi
The stars of travel, tourism, and hospitality aligned at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean 2022 ceremony. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. This year’s...
BBC
Unusually warm weather for France and Spain
Parts of France and Spain are seeing an unusually warm late October, with bathers enjoying water temperatures of 20-21C on the French Riviera. "This year is exceptional," Rose-Marie Martini told Reuters news agency as she tanned on the beach at Nice. "At the end of October it cools down normally...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Influencer Says ‘Salvadoran Money Is Accepted Everywhere in Lugano’
On Wednesday (October 26), crypto influencer Stacy Herbert, who is the co-host of YouTube series “MAX & STACY REPORT” (formerly known as “Orange Pill”), said that Bitcoin is currently widely accepted as a means of payment in Lugano, Switzerland. Lugano is “a city and municipality in...
NME
Future Islands announce 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour
Future Islands have announced they’ll return to Australia and New Zealand in February next year for their first shows in the region in over half a decade. Future Islands – ‘As Long As You Are’ review: existential bangers from Baltimore’s most eccentric band. The Baltimore...
Mouco Hotel review: A quirky, music-themed base for creatives in Porto
In a nutshell: Astylish and hip location from which to explore Porto, this Bonfim base has a kooky musical twist and retro feel to match the vibrant city.The neighbourhoodMouco is right in the middle of the Bonfim area, and most of Porto’s sights are within walking distance from here as the city is relatively small. The hotel sits on a cobblestone residential street, just off from a main road where you can catch a bus into the centre of town. You are also a five-minute walk from Heroísmo metro stop or Campanhã railway station. The location is peaceful, with only...
Inside the Incredibly Groovy ‘Harlequin’ Train From 1960 Still Running in Italy
Chris Ogilvie on YouTubeL'Arlecchino looks like nothing else on earth, and it can blast you through the Italian countryside at up to 112 mph.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
cryptoglobe.com
IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson: ‘Cardano Will Eventually Be a Network of Blockchains’
Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of IO Global (aka “IOG”, formerly known as “IOHK”), the company responsible for Cardano’s R&D, says that in the long term Cardano will evolve into “a network of blockchains.”. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a...
US News and World Report
Mexico City Govt Joins Airbnb to Lure 'Digital Nomads', Despite Rising Rent Fears
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor said on Wednesday she wants to boost the number of 'digital nomads' in the capital after signing an agreement with short-term rental platform Airbnb, despite fears the influx is pricing residents out of the rental market. Asked about complaints over rising rents during...
traveltomorrow.com
Bali targets wealthy tourists with up to 10 years visa
With remote work becoming the norm for many people around the world, a number of countries is betting on digital nomads as a source of revenue. The Indonesian province of Bali, famous for its mass tourism and stunning nature, is inviting wealthy tourists to live across the idyllic islands up to 10 years, provided that they have at least $130,000 in the bank.
