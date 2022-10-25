WASHINGTON — A NASA mission to an asteroid that missed its launch window this fall because of technical issues has been rescheduled for launch next October. NASA announced Oct. 28 that Psyche, a Discovery-class mission to the metallic main belt asteroid of the same name, will launch on a Falcon Heavy during a launch window that opens Oct. 10, 2023. The spacecraft will arrive at the asteroid in August 2029.

