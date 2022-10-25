ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major Gomspace satellite customer withholding payments

TAMPA, Fla. — Gomspace delayed the release of financial results Oct. 27 as the European smallsat maker tries to get a major commercial customer to pay its bills. The company halted work on a contract accounting for just under half its annual revenues earlier this month, following about $3.6 million in unpaid invoices and $1.6 million of work-in-progress it had yet to invoice.
Chinese commercial remote sensing satellite firm to double size of constellation

HELSINKI — Chinese commercial firm Changguang Satellite Technology says it will expand its under-construction Jilin-1 constellation from 138 to 300 satellites. Changguang Satellite, a satellite manufacturer and operator based in Changchun, Jilin Province in northeast China, initially planned for its Jilin-1 constellation to consist of 138 satellites in orbit by 2025 to provide 10-minute revisit times.
Next Artemis 1 launch attempt on schedule for mid-November

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Preparations for the next attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket on the Artemis 1 mission remain on schedule for the middle of November, but agency officials said launch opportunities may be limited if it slips to later in the month because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Centaur issue delays JPSS-2 launch

WASHINGTON — The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced Oct. 29. The agency said the Atlas 5 launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System...
Psyche launch rescheduled for October 2023

WASHINGTON — A NASA mission to an asteroid that missed its launch window this fall because of technical issues has been rescheduled for launch next October. NASA announced Oct. 28 that Psyche, a Discovery-class mission to the metallic main belt asteroid of the same name, will launch on a Falcon Heavy during a launch window that opens Oct. 10, 2023. The spacecraft will arrive at the asteroid in August 2029.
For U.S. Space Force, Raymond’s retirement marks the end of an era

WASHINGTON — The first chief of the U.S. Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond on Nov. 2 will relinquish command to Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, and will retire after 38 years of military service. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to attend the change-of-command ceremony at Joint...
