Diabetes Test Results: Types of Tests and How to Read Them
Diabetes is a chronic condition that can cause serious health issues like stroke and heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37 million people in the United States are currently diagnosed with diabetes, and another 8.5 million people have yet to be diagnosed. Testing for...
Lumpectomy: Recovery
A lumpectomy is surgery to remove a breast cancer tumor or lump of breast tissue. It is also called breast-conserving surgery or partial mastectomy since it leaves most of the breast tissue untouched. It is often used when the lump is small and remains confined to the breast. This technique...
A pediatric disease expert answers 5 questions about the surging outbreak of RSV
How RSV infects the human body, who is most at risk, and what might be causing this year’s outbreak to be worse than normal.
Cyst vs. Lipoma: What Are the Differences?
Cysts and lipomas are two types of lumps that can be found under the skin. Cysts are enclosed sacs filled with fluid, pus, air, or other substances. Cysts are benign, meaning not cancerous. Lipomas are growths of fatty tissue usually found between the muscle and skin. Like cysts, lipomas are...
Intense Anger: Everything You Need to Know
Anger is a normal human emotion felt at various points throughout life. Intense anger happens when the level of emotion is closer to fury or rage than it is to mild irritation. Intense anger can result in aggression, often hostile behavior with an intent to harm. Intense anger can become...
Making a Financial Plan for Rheumatoid Arthritis Costs
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is classified as both an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, which means it happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells and leads to swelling and pain in the body. It is a long-term condition with symptoms that include swollen, painful, and stiff joints, as well as general fatigue and weakness.
Can Dehydration Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
When you're dehydrated, you're losing more fluid than you're taking in, which affects how well your body functions. Dehydration is common in people with diabetes, a chronic condition of high blood sugar. As a result, you may feel extremely thirsty and urinate less frequently, and severe dehydration can be dangerous.
What Is the HLA-B27 Test for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is the most common type of spondyloarthritis. These are arthritis conditions that affect the spine, sacroiliac (SI) joints, and entheses (the areas where ligaments and tendons attach to bones). AS is also an autoimmune disease, meaning that the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. It causes...
Bunion vs. Gout: Identification, Pain, and Diagnosis
When bunions or gout affect the big toe, symptoms can be similar. Both conditions can cause pain, swelling, and redness of the big toe and lead to discomfort with walking. Bunions and gout are often mistaken for each other. What people self-diagnose as a bunion is instead a more severe condition. While gout and bunions share similarities, they differ in what causes them and how they are treated.
Why Are There Raised Bumps on My Skin?
Raised skin bumps can be a result of a variety of skin conditions. They vary greatly from person to person in appearance, size, and body placement. Although they may not be aesthetically pleasing, they are common and usually have no cause for concern. This article provides an overview of the...
What Is the Cori Cycle?
The Cori cycle is a natural, metabolic pathway that was named after its discoverers, Carl Ferdinand Cori and Gerty Cori in 1929. It is sometimes referred to as the lactic acid cycle because it involves the production of lactate. The Cori cycle occurs when the muscles need energy. Lactate is...
Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale: What to Know
How we feel about ourselves can change from day to day in relation to our experiences, including our successes and failures, but self-esteem is a more enduring measure of feelings of self-worth. Self-esteem is an evaluation of how we view ourselves overall, positively or negatively. Someone who regards themselves positively...
Is Dementia Hereditary?
Dementia is not a specific disease but rather a general term that describes conditions that impair the ability to think, remember, reason, and make decisions. The effects of dementia reduce a person's cognitive level and interfere with their ability to complete daily activities. While dementia is not a normal part...
Prediabetes A1C Range: Understanding Your Test Results
Prediabetes means a person has a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The diagnosis of prediabetes is based on several health tests, especially blood glucose (sugar) and hemoglobin A1C. Diabetes causes elevated blood sugar levels, which can lead to many health complications. A hemoglobin A1C test is a blood...
Wasp Sting: How to Identify and Treat Reactions
Wasp sting reactions can range from mild discomfort to severe pain and life-threatening allergies. Fortunately, most of the time, wasp stings are not an emergency. Although rare, fatalities can occur from wasp stings, so it's essential to recognize the signs of severe wasp sting reactions. This article explains wasp sting...
How Long Does Gout Last?
Gout, also known as gouty arthritis, is an extremely painful form of arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the soft tissue space of one or more joints. The joint of the big toe is most often affected, triggering an inflammatory reaction that can cause severe pain, redness, and swelling.
Tybost (Cobicistat) - Oral
Tybost is a prescription medication that is used to boost the effects of Reyataz (atazanavir) or Prezista (darunavir) once-daily dosing regimen in combination with other antiretroviral drugs in the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults or children weighing at least 77 pounds (35 kilograms) (with atazanavir) or at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) (with darunavir).
