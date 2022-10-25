Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition
The Israeli military says it has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israel man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Several people were wounded in the shooting late Saturday
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Comments / 0