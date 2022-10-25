Read full article on original website
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneydining.com
Disney Names New Lands, Featuring ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ and ‘Peter Pan’
Calling all Disney fans! Disney has announced the names and details of three new immersive worlds that will especially warm the hearts of Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) film fans. These animated Disney classics will come to life soon at one Disney Resort. Talk of expansion at...
WDW News Today
New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: First Look at the UPDATED Kona Cafe at Disney World
If you’ve ever been to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you might have tried Tonga Toast for breakfast. That delicious breakfast is usually found at Kona Cafe (although we’ve also ordered it from Capt Cook’s and made it at home), but the restaurant has been closed for a little while now while undergoing a refurbishment. Well, the cafe will reopen soon, and we have a first look at its makeover!
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired
Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
WDW News Today
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
WDW News Today
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
