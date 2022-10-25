ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Names New Lands, Featuring ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ and ‘Peter Pan’

Calling all Disney fans! Disney has announced the names and details of three new immersive worlds that will especially warm the hearts of Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) film fans. These animated Disney classics will come to life soon at one Disney Resort. Talk of expansion at...
WDW News Today

New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the UPDATED Kona Cafe at Disney World

If you’ve ever been to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you might have tried Tonga Toast for breakfast. That delicious breakfast is usually found at Kona Cafe (although we’ve also ordered it from Capt Cook’s and made it at home), but the restaurant has been closed for a little while now while undergoing a refurbishment. Well, the cafe will reopen soon, and we have a first look at its makeover!
WDW News Today

First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today

Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
WDW News Today

Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired

Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
disneydining.com

Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland

MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
disneydining.com

A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy