Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
1027wbow.com
Beware of animals in cars as colder weather approaches
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As cold weather approaches, small animals may look to your car for warmth and shelter. However, if you start up your car with an animal inside, this could be dangerous for the animal and your car as well. Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director...
1027wbow.com
CASY grant to fund case manager position
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization recently received a grant to help families moving through the court system. Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY, received a $250,000 Community Catalyst Grant from Vigo County and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. CASY is partnering with Vigo County Court Division Two as well as Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy to create a case manager position to assist children and families.
1027wbow.com
Sullivan High School seniors service the community
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was PSAT day for sophomores and juniors at Sullivan High School. While those students took their exams, seniors spent the day helping out in the community. They took part in a variety of community service projects. We caught up with a group that helped clean and organize at “Our Father’s Arms,” an organization that provides food and clothing to people in need.
Comments / 0