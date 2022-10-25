Read full article on original website
New GDP report will show an economic turnaround, but don't be fooled
The government's official scorecard is expected to show a rebound in economic growth during the late summer and early fall. But analysts say it will overstate the strength of the U.S. economy, just as earlier figures painted an exaggerated picture of weakness. A report from the Commerce Department to be...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
An influential energy group sees reason for climate optimism
Global demand for all types of fossil fuels will peak by the mid-2030s, according to new projections from the International Energy Agency that offer a rare glint of optimism about climate change. In its annual World Energy Outlook released on Thursday, the IEA — a highly influential energy group —...
Greenhouse gases reach a new record as nations fall behind on climate pledges
GENEVA — The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an "ominous" sign as war in Ukraine, rising costs of food and fuel, and other worries have elbowed in on longtime concerns about global warming in recent months.
What to know about Brazil's election as Bolsonaro faces Lula, with major world impacts
SÃO PAULO — Brazilians head to the polls Sunday to vote in a crucial presidential election that is testing the world's fourth-largest democracy and could have a critical impact on the fight against climate change. On the far right is current President Jair Bolsonaro, a brash Christian nationalist...
Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.
New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For the first time in New Zealand's history, a majority of lawmakers are women. Soraya Peke-Mason from the liberal Labour Party was sworn in to Parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, it has tipped the balance in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.
Women leaders switch jobs at record rates as they demand better from their workplaces
As American workers have reevaluated their lives and careers en masse in recent years, they've ushered in major workforce trends — from the "great resignation" to the "great reinvention" to "quiet quitting." Now there's one more to add to that list. In what some are calling the "Great Breakup,"...
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
Facebook parent Meta is having a no-good, horrible day after dismal earnings report
Facebook parent company Meta's stock plummeted on Thursday, following its announcement of a dismal third quarter. At market close on Thursday, shares in the tech company had fallen nearly 25%, selling for under $98 apiece, a level not seen since 2016. So far this year, Meta's stock has fallen by...
Amazon shares slump, Big Tech peers stay afloat
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) shares fell about 8% on Friday after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, while its Big Tech peers recovered from a bruising selloff this week.
A doctor's Ebola memoir is all too timely with a new outbreak in Uganda
Two young orphans inspired Dr. Benjamin Black to write a book about his experiences during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone. The British obstetrician/gynecologist knew the two boys, aged 8 and 9, for less than a day. When he met them, one was barely able to sip some fluid; the other was in a coma. They came from a village decimated by Ebola.
Mobile homes are rising in value. But current residents can't cash out
Mobile home values are rising at a rate nearly as fast as that of single-family homes, according to a study released earlier this month by online loan platform LendingTree. Across the country, the median values of mobile homes increased 34.6% on average between 2016 and 2021, compared to 35.4% for single-family homes, based on a LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data.
It's getting easier to find baby formula. But you might still run into bare shelves
Eight months ago, a big U.S. infant formula plant in Michigan shut down, causing shortages and sparking panic among families who couldn't find formula they needed to feed their babies. Now, infant formula production has rebounded, but it can still sometimes be a struggle for parents to find it. New...
Why election results may not be known right away
It's the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don't Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: "We don't want them to find any more ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he said.
The International Space Station had to move to dodge space junk
The International Space Station had to fire its thrusters this week to make sure it avoided space junk in orbit around Earth. The station fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds in what NASA called a "Pre-Determined Debris Avoidance Maneuver" at 8:25 p.m. ET Monday to increase its distance from a piece of what used to be a Russian satellite.
