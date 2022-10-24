ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WUSA

How DC sent out 574 incorrect ballots

WASHINGTON — With two weeks remaining before Election night, DC's Board of Elections (DCBOE) confirmed that 574 incorrect ballots were sent out to people in D.C., in part due to a "complicated and shortened redistricting process." Nick Jacobs, a spokesperson for D.C.'s DOE, said that these ballots included candidates...
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA

DC releases new Vision Zero website to detail traffic safety data

WASHINGTON — DC transportation officials have updated a website that details road projects and traffic safety data in the District. On Thursday, the District Department of Transportation released its newest Vision Zero website. The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate all traffic-related deaths in DC by 2024. DDOT...
WASHINGTON STATE

