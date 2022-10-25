Read full article on original website
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space
Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely forces hotel to close most areas
The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
kjfmradio.com
Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange
MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
Washington Missourian
Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change
Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Has an 18-Car Garage Filled With Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]
Holy cow. This impressive Ladue mansion is unlike anything else in the St. Louis area. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home offers over 27,000 square feet of luxury. Set on 7.5 acres of land, the property includes a private lake, guest areas, vaulted ceilings, chef kitchens, marble fountains, two apartments, a pool, a swim-up bar, a conservatory, a wine cellar, a game room, a theatre, a spa and even a saloon.
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Boone Country Connection
Road to Close for Bridge Maintenance on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County
Weather permitting, November 2, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance work on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County. The road will be closed at Concord Hill Road to Schommberg Road between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs...
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
utilitydive.com
FERC approves MISO reliability contract to keep Ameren Missouri’s Rush Island coal plant operating
Ameren Missouri’s 1,195-MW Rush Island power plant is necessary to maintain grid reliability, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Monday in a decision approving a “system support resource,” or SSR, agreement for the generating station. Separately, FERC rejected Ameren Missouri’s request for an additional 0.5% return on...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Neo-Western Crime Thriller Hungry Dog Blues Shows Missouri’s Darker Side
The movie, which plays SLIFF next week, follows brothers who kidnap a witness set to testify against their father
