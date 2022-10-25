ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space

Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely forces hotel to close most areas

The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
PEVELY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange

MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
TROY, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change

Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
WASHINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Mansion Has an 18-Car Garage Filled With Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]

Holy cow. This impressive Ladue mansion is unlike anything else in the St. Louis area. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home offers over 27,000 square feet of luxury. Set on 7.5 acres of land, the property includes a private lake, guest areas, vaulted ceilings, chef kitchens, marble fountains, two apartments, a pool, a swim-up bar, a conservatory, a wine cellar, a game room, a theatre, a spa and even a saloon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE

