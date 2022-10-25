Now you know it doesn’t work for you the same way, with all your money, and I guess you thought you could just say anything and that’s that.. Fooled you!!
Kanye learned he was black real Quick. Donald Trump can say as many antisemitic things as he wants and get away with it. Kanye thought that since he was friends with the Orange Turd that he could get away with it too!
o well ,that's what happens, when you play the blame game, an don't take responsibility for the part you played in it, but you have ones, ,So make better choices, and realize as Human beings, we all been through something in.life, but what don't break you, makes you stronger, So my advice too you , is become a real estate investor, and get some property and ,turn them into homeless shelter for the homeless, an keep your mouth shut, about ,the history of folk, Thats not cool plus you don't have power to be running your mouth, and blaming folk. for your, marriage, an disrespecting, the Holocaust, and Slavery of your own folk, Human beings, , whom.we are first,
Comments / 38