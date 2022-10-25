Six hurt in NW Dade Turnpike crash

Six people injured in Turnpike crash in NW dade 00:17

MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning.

The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.

Chopper 4 was live over a crash that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Turnpike during the morning rush hour commute on Oct. 25, 2022. CBS 4

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.

Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

