Tom's Guide

ErgoTune Supreme V3 chair review

Boasting a wealth of customisation settings and an affordable price point, ErgoTune's Supreme V3 chair is easy to recommend for any home office. We found the chair to offer exceptional lumbar support, however, some may find its adherence to perfect posture a little aggressive.
Tom's Guide

Astro A30 Wireless review

The Astro A30 gaming headset provides a comfortable fit and a high-quality soundscape. However, it has a steep learning curve and a complex set of controls.

