Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate. A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street

SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police. According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
kscj.com

SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY. THE...
iowa.media

LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL & BOOKED INTO JAIL

THE SUSPECT OF A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA ON AUGUST 4TH HAS NOW BEEN DISCHARGED FROM A LINCOLN HOSPITAL AND LODGED IN JAIL. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL, WAS DISCHARGED FROM ST. ELIZABETH’S IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY MORNING. JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD...
kiwaradio.com

Woman Who Was Serving Time For Le Mars Bank Robbery But Escaped Is Back In Custody

Minneapolis, Minnesota — A Sioux City woman who was doing time for a Le Mars bank robbery, but escaped custody, has been found in Minneapolis. Court records indicate Karen Rose Merrick, who was 36 years old in January of 2020 when she was sentenced for her role in the December 12th, 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, had been driving the getaway car, which was a U-Haul truck. Merrick had originally been charged with bank robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal with prosecutors.
iowa.media

SUSPECT CHARGED IN JACKSON STREET STANDOFF

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED STANDOFF IN SIOUX CITY ON JACKSON STREET TUESDAY NIGHT. THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BEING DISPATCHED TO AN APARTMENT AT 1311 JACKSON STREET FOR A POSSIBLE STRUCTURE FIRE. WHEN THEY ARRIVED, FIRE PERSONNEL FOUND A MALE...
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
kscj.com

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
