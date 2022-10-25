Read full article on original website
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for murder of roommate
A Sioux City man found guilty of the murder of his roommate has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate. A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police. According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY. THE...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
iowa.media
LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL & BOOKED INTO JAIL
THE SUSPECT OF A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA ON AUGUST 4TH HAS NOW BEEN DISCHARGED FROM A LINCOLN HOSPITAL AND LODGED IN JAIL. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL, WAS DISCHARGED FROM ST. ELIZABETH’S IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY MORNING. JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD...
kiwaradio.com
Woman Who Was Serving Time For Le Mars Bank Robbery But Escaped Is Back In Custody
Minneapolis, Minnesota — A Sioux City woman who was doing time for a Le Mars bank robbery, but escaped custody, has been found in Minneapolis. Court records indicate Karen Rose Merrick, who was 36 years old in January of 2020 when she was sentenced for her role in the December 12th, 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, had been driving the getaway car, which was a U-Haul truck. Merrick had originally been charged with bank robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
Officials searching for smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
iowa.media
SUSPECT CHARGED IN JACKSON STREET STANDOFF
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED STANDOFF IN SIOUX CITY ON JACKSON STREET TUESDAY NIGHT. THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BEING DISPATCHED TO AN APARTMENT AT 1311 JACKSON STREET FOR A POSSIBLE STRUCTURE FIRE. WHEN THEY ARRIVED, FIRE PERSONNEL FOUND A MALE...
siouxlandproud.com
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
‘Come out shooting’: Man arrested after Sioux City stand-off
A large police presence gathered outside a downtown apartment building that led to a stand-off Tuesday evening.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Trolley service starts in downtown Sioux City
With help from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Partners, Dave Becker, owner of Black Tie Limousine, bought this trolley a month ago.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
