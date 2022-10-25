Election season is in the air, and it’s been a beautiful fall. Since I have been 18 and eligible to vote I have always looked forward to doing that civic duty. I was in Iraq for their second free election and watched them dip their finger into permanent blue ink to ensure they only vote once with a conviction that the terrorist had announced they would cut the head off anyone who had that mark. Yet they were proud and excited to vote in their election despite the danger.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO