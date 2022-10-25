Read full article on original website
REP. WILLS: Iowa’s election security top-three in country
Election season is in the air, and it’s been a beautiful fall. Since I have been 18 and eligible to vote I have always looked forward to doing that civic duty. I was in Iraq for their second free election and watched them dip their finger into permanent blue ink to ensure they only vote once with a conviction that the terrorist had announced they would cut the head off anyone who had that mark. Yet they were proud and excited to vote in their election despite the danger.
Education comes first for House candidate
Supporting education and giving educators their respect are the campaign issues for Pat Shipley running for State Rep. Dist. 17 as a Democrat. A Villisca native and Iowa State University graduate, Shipley taught and coached at school districts in Farragut and Corning for 16 years. She also worked for more than 26 years as public education employee advocate for the Iowa State Education Association.
LETTER: DeWitt will reflect conservative values, fight socialist takeover of Iowa
There are a lot of lies and hate being spued by the Democrat party on the behalf of Jackie Smith about Rocky Dewitt. I have known Rocky DeWitt for many years and have always known him to be a trustworthy and honest man. Rocky is a strong conservative and well...
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Six Iowa sheriffs endorse Freedom Amendment
Six Iowa Sheriffs are publicly endorsing the Freedom Amendment ahead of the November 8th general election. They include Sheriff Warren Wethington (Cedar County), Sheriff Dan Tredrow (Van Buren), Sheriff Quinn Riess (Muscatine), Sheriff Keith Davis (Wayne), Sheriff Jared Schneider (Washington) and Sheriff Robert Rotter (Iowa). “As peace officers, we swore...
UI Law School grad appointed appeals court judge
A graduate from the University of Iowa College of Law has been named an appeals court judge. That announcement came earlier this week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, currently serves as an Assistant...
UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs
A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
Bats in your belfry(house)? Iowa DNR offers helpful tips
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Bat Week, an international celebration that raises awareness for bat conservation. Bats are a classic symbol of Halloween and around this time of year, there are plenty of people who might be feeling a little scared of them. Especially if you spot one in your home.
FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN
IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE. JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:. RFEEN1 OC………ACROSS THE COUNTRY....
Group connects Iowa farms directly to customers
Farming is at the heart of many Midwest communities, and one group is doing their part to help connect consumers with farms directly. Chasity Tiedt spoke with Local 4 about the work of Iowa Shops Iowa’s Farms. For more information, click here.
