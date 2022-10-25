ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Jakari Brown, a.k.a. “Jakari Lemar,” 24, of Bogalusa, leaded guilty on Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry, to a superseding bill of information which charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of federal gun laws, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff Seal: Be safe during this Halloween

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal reminds residents that Halloween is rapidly approaching. Many parish children will be going door to door seeking treats. With a desire that all children experience a safe and happy Halloween, Sheriff Seal offers helpful tips for Halloween safety. All motorists should be especially alert on...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mayor urges LHSAA to reconsider moving BHS-Albany game

On Friday morning, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette sent a letter to Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), urging him to reverse the association’s decision to move next week’s Bogalusa High School football game against Albany, and offering to pay for additional security if that would satisfy the LHSAA’s concerns.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

American Legion hands out annual awards

The Magic City Post 24 of the American Legion held its annual awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Legion headquarters. There were over 100 people that attended the event. The post recognized the Teacher of the Year, Derik Thompson from Annunciation Catholic School; Detective Tyler Lindsey of the Bogalusa Police Department; Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, Sgt. Shad Jenkins; Fireman of the Year, Capt. Joseph Bell; and Civilian of the Year, Kalisa Hyman, communications manager at the Bogalusa Containerboard Mill. Jim Burnette presented the awards.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy