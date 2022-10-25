Read full article on original website
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Jakari Brown, a.k.a. “Jakari Lemar,” 24, of Bogalusa, leaded guilty on Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry, to a superseding bill of information which charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of federal gun laws, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Sheriff Seal: Be safe during this Halloween
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal reminds residents that Halloween is rapidly approaching. Many parish children will be going door to door seeking treats. With a desire that all children experience a safe and happy Halloween, Sheriff Seal offers helpful tips for Halloween safety. All motorists should be especially alert on...
Mayor urges LHSAA to reconsider moving BHS-Albany game
On Friday morning, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette sent a letter to Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), urging him to reverse the association’s decision to move next week’s Bogalusa High School football game against Albany, and offering to pay for additional security if that would satisfy the LHSAA’s concerns.
Bogalusa defeats Pine 56-15, school will appeal district’s vote to move Nov. 4 home game
Bogalusa scored two early touchdowns and jumped out to a 16-0 lead before the halfway mark of the first quarter in a 56-15 District 7-3A win over Pine on the road Thursday. “It just kind of gets us pumped up,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said about the start. “Kids feed off emotion, so it was a good way to start the game off.”
Breland: Fair brings memories, meetings with friends, relatives
Friday came and I knew it was my day to go to the fair. I had put it off because it was really cold outside. I am not endeared of cold weather and I knew from the weatherman, warmer days were coming. In years past, I would have been there...
American Legion hands out annual awards
The Magic City Post 24 of the American Legion held its annual awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Legion headquarters. There were over 100 people that attended the event. The post recognized the Teacher of the Year, Derik Thompson from Annunciation Catholic School; Detective Tyler Lindsey of the Bogalusa Police Department; Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, Sgt. Shad Jenkins; Fireman of the Year, Capt. Joseph Bell; and Civilian of the Year, Kalisa Hyman, communications manager at the Bogalusa Containerboard Mill. Jim Burnette presented the awards.
Franklinton volleyball defeated by Lakeshore, St. Scholastica Academy
Franklinton’s volleyball team was defeated by Lakeshore and St. Scholastica Academy in District 5-II matches that were held on Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The game on Oct. 13 was a 25-3, 25-2, 25-12 loss to Lakeshore on the road. The Tuesday, Oct. 18, contest was a 25-10,...
Varnado volleyball defeated by Crescent City
Varnado’s volleyball team was defeated by Crescent City School, 25-4, 25-5, 25-6, in a District 7-V contest that was held at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
