The last line of the last poem in Denver poet Molly Kugel’s new collection, Groundcover, is this: “our forgotten past inside a seed.” It’s a nutshell of the book overall, a paean to the natural world, the mourning and grief to which it is married, and all that loss entails. Kugel’s work invokes that of both Emily Dickinson and Rachel Carson, working the soil and the greenery that sprouts from it with sharp tools and pointed language.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO