Read full article on original website
Related
Ashlee Simpson’s Super-Rare Full Family Photo Shows Coolness Clearly Runs in Their Genes
Ashlee Simpson just gave her fans an early Halloween treat: a super-rare, full family photo that shows the adorable (and super cool) family in action!. On Oct 29, Simpson uploaded a series of photos (including a super-rare full family photo!) to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much 🥳.”
comicon.com
Mary Marvel’s A Becoming An Overnight Internet Failure In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #3 Preview
After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it’s up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!”
comicon.com
War On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Dark Knights Of Steel’ #8
“The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?”. Dark Knights of Steel #8 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Owner Of A Lonely Magical Heart: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #7
Love knows no bounds, not even between life and death, as ‘Strange’ brings two Sorcerers Supreme together again as they save the world and hash out some personal issues. Every issue of this series balances the personal and the magical and the action of these types of stories while expertly building a visually distinctive and beautiful magical realm to play within.
comicon.com
Extended 15 Page Preview: ‘Trese’ Vol.5 From Ablaze Publishing
“Award-winning Filipino comic book and hit Netflix anime series!. In a city where the vampiric aswang control everything illegal and where ancient gods seek to control everything else, enforcing the law can be a very difficult task. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police normally call Alexandra...
comicon.com
Deep Water Dilemmas: Previewing ‘Batman’ #129
Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the backup, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!”
comicon.com
Oh, We’re Still Doing This? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #26
‘Wolverine’ continues its journey to seemingly wrap up or at least address its bevy of dangling plotlines, doing so in a way that just doesn’t seem to fully hit the mark as much as it potentially could. This intro issue is very much a paint-by-numbers sort of story but could be setting up for something far more interesting with the following issues. Time will tell.
comicon.com
Previewing Zoe Thorogood’s ‘It’s Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth’
“Cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. IT’S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH is an intimate metanarrative that looks into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival.
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #178: Halloween Special
Welcome to Art For Art’s Sake’s Halloween Special, with all that’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky…. Dark Horse Presents Mr Monster by Michael T. Gilbert. Elvira’s House of Mystery pin-up by Mark Beachum. Francesca Francavilla – Vampirella – Gonzalo Mayo. Veronica Fish – Sabrina...
comicon.com
Ivy Fights For Her Life In ‘Poison Ivy’ #6 Preview
“THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO POISON IVY’S FIRST ARC!. Poison Ivy is taken to death’s door and beyond, as the fungal parasite she’s been playing host to causes Ivy to undergo a terrific metamorphosis. Can the world’s greatest villain find the strength within her to carry on, or will something…new take her place? One thing’s for sure, this issue is such a doozy it’ll make you beg Mommy for more!”
comicon.com
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
In 'Twist of a Knife,' the saga of Hawthorne and Horowitz continues
Best-selling author Anthony Horowitz's new book, 'The Twist of a Knife,' the prolific writer takes a stab at critics
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Evanescence: Echoes From The Void’ #3 – Adapting The Music Of Evanescence
“From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band’s musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. This issue is inspired by “Swimming Home,” plus an all-new bonus story!”
comicon.com
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
comicon.com
The Next, Best Awesome Super Team To End All Super Teams: Previewing ‘The Ones’ #1
‘Every single person in every mythology that was told they were THE ONE are brought together for the first time to defeat . . . THE ONE. The actual one. The real actual one. This amazing new vision is brought to life by wunderkind artist and cocreator Jacob Edgar (Batman, Army of Darkness). Watch as he brings explosive comics splendor to this big new world! Think Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets The Adam Project meets The Goonies meets Everything Everywhere All at Once meets, um, anything else you’ve ever liked!’
comicon.com
‘Spirited Away’ Meets ‘Monsters Inc’ In ‘Oni: Thunder Gods Tale’
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale is an animated series by Tonko House (The Dam Keeper). The story takes place in a world of oddball gods and monsters from Japanese mythology. We follow young Onari on her quest to become a legendary hero and protect her peaceful village from the mysterious Oni. The visual style of the film takes inspiration from stop-motion puppetry and looks a stunning and heartwarming debut series from Tonko House.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #1 By Marc Silvestri
“The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham’s commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how?
comicon.com
DC Comics Announces ‘Primer: Clashing Colors’ YA Graphic Novel
New DC Comics hero, Primer, gets a sequel from Jennifer Muro,Thomas Krajewski, and artist Gretel Lusky, with the announcement of Primer: Clashing Colors coming September 2023. “Thirteen-year-old Ashley Rayburn is an upbeat girl, and in her highly anticipated second book Ashley must navigate the same challenges of popularity, parental expectations, and boring homework assignments that young readers are familiar with…all while testing the limitations of her powers!
comicon.com
AfterShock Comics’ Announces ‘Bram Stoker Monster Hunter’
Bram Stoker Monster Hunter is the new series from writers Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Adam Glass – The writing team behind Mary Shelley Monster Hunter – artist Emilio Pilliu and letterer: Sal Cipriano. And coming out from AfterShock early next year. Here’s more on the plot, more from the...
Comments / 0