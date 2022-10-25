Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and...
Hilma review – handsome biopic about mystic Swedish artist
Lasse Hallström explores the tumultuous life of Hilma af Klimt, now recognised as a pioneer of abstract art
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
comicon.com
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
Do ghosts really exist? Halloween is a haunting time of memories, dreams and ideas
Commentary on the October holiday by Fresno State professor.
comicon.com
First Look: A Cynical Convict Turned Reluctant Hero In ‘Dead Seas’ #1
Part Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller that reunites the Star Wars: The High Republic writer-and-artist team for a tale of specters, prisoners, pirates, and disaster on the open ocean. Issue #1 follows a cynical convict turned reluctant hero after he finds himself trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?
comicon.com
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 20
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
comicon.com
Oh, We’re Still Doing This? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #26
‘Wolverine’ continues its journey to seemingly wrap up or at least address its bevy of dangling plotlines, doing so in a way that just doesn’t seem to fully hit the mark as much as it potentially could. This intro issue is very much a paint-by-numbers sort of story but could be setting up for something far more interesting with the following issues. Time will tell.
comicon.com
Previewing Zoe Thorogood’s ‘It’s Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth’
“Cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. IT’S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH is an intimate metanarrative that looks into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival.
comicon.com
‘Stargirl’ Season 3, Episode 8 Spins Its Wheels
This season of Stargirl has reached a point where it is spinning its wheels. The season has had quite a shift in narrative pacing. It started off as a slow burn with more mystery than action. That concept was largely dropped a couple episodes ago for something new that is hard to fully grasp. The season hasn’t truly focused on a main villain, which is fine. This focus was more about sowing tension between the members of the JSA and the newly reformed villains. Adding a main villain to the series at that point would have been deconstructive. It seemed as if Mister Bones and Helix were about to be introduced as the main villains, but the recently concluded two-part story was merely to introduce them for further stories rather than set them up as a foe.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Welcome to the weekend and another round up of popular posts you may have missed during the week. So, grab a drink and a snack, sit back and settle in for your ten-to-takeaway:. It’s a preview-heavy list this week with DC Comics winning big! We have previews for Harley Quinn...
comicon.com
War On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Dark Knights Of Steel’ #8
“The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?”. Dark Knights of Steel #8 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #178: Halloween Special
Welcome to Art For Art’s Sake’s Halloween Special, with all that’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky…. Dark Horse Presents Mr Monster by Michael T. Gilbert. Elvira’s House of Mystery pin-up by Mark Beachum. Francesca Francavilla – Vampirella – Gonzalo Mayo. Veronica Fish – Sabrina...
comicon.com
Mary Marvel’s A Becoming An Overnight Internet Failure In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #3 Preview
After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it’s up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!”
comicon.com
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
comicon.com
Ivy Fights For Her Life In ‘Poison Ivy’ #6 Preview
“THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO POISON IVY’S FIRST ARC!. Poison Ivy is taken to death’s door and beyond, as the fungal parasite she’s been playing host to causes Ivy to undergo a terrific metamorphosis. Can the world’s greatest villain find the strength within her to carry on, or will something…new take her place? One thing’s for sure, this issue is such a doozy it’ll make you beg Mommy for more!”
comicon.com
‘Rogues’ Gallery’ Snapped Up For TV Adaption By Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act Production Company
The first story arc of hit thriller series Rogues’ Gallery (issues #1-4) by writer Hannah Rose May (rising star Ghosts, Shooter, and Altered Carbon actress) and artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk) will be collected into trade paperback this December. And, we hear it may even be on its way to becoming a TV show with the rights recently bought up by Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act production company, as reported by Deadline:
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.6 – ‘Hedgehunter’
If Thomas (Ben Aldridge) and Martha (Emma Paetz) can have a daughter, does that mean they can also get a divorce, because after the turn Thomas’ trip to Gotham took this week, he seems committed to his current, dark path. Thomas’ darkness isn’t exactly news. Pennyworth has addressed it...
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #1 By Marc Silvestri
“The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham’s commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how?
