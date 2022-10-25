This season of Stargirl has reached a point where it is spinning its wheels. The season has had quite a shift in narrative pacing. It started off as a slow burn with more mystery than action. That concept was largely dropped a couple episodes ago for something new that is hard to fully grasp. The season hasn’t truly focused on a main villain, which is fine. This focus was more about sowing tension between the members of the JSA and the newly reformed villains. Adding a main villain to the series at that point would have been deconstructive. It seemed as if Mister Bones and Helix were about to be introduced as the main villains, but the recently concluded two-part story was merely to introduce them for further stories rather than set them up as a foe.

1 DAY AGO