ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Russian appeals court upholds Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, clearing the way for her to serve nine years in a Russian penal colony unless the U.S. State Department can negotiate a prisoner swap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LD9nm_0ilpMBuk00
Basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendant's cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court outside Moscow on Aug. 4. Griner's appeal of her nine-year sentence was turned down Tuesday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE

Griner, who was playing for a Russian professional team during the WNBA off-season, was arrested just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on drug-smuggling charges. She was convicted nearly three months ago and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Her lawyers argued that her verdict was unfair and unjustified under Russian law. Griner did not appear at the hearing and participated through a video link. Her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Aleksandr Boikov, have not said if they would pursue another appeal to a higher court.

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan called the appeals court decision a "sham judicial proceeding" and reiterated the administration's position that Griner should be released immediately.

"In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney, as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan," Sullivan said in a White House statement .

Sullivan said Biden has "willing to go to extraordinary lengths" to make difficult decisions to bring Americans home.

"The administration remains in regular touch with representatives of the families, and we continue to admire their courage in the face of these unimaginable circumstances," Sullivan said.

The State Department maintains that Griner was wrongly detained and suggested she is being used as a political pawn in light of Russia's war in Ukraine and sanctions slapped on Moscow by the United States and other Western countries.

Russian authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport arrested Griner on Feb. 17 after she arrived from the United States. Russian customs officials said they found two vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage and detained her.

Griner admitted to owning the cartridges, saying it was an "honest mistake" placing them in her bag, and that she had no intention of breaking Russian law.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
People

What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison

The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
US News and World Report

Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Another close ally has died, the latest in a series of 'mysterious' deaths

Nikolay Petrunin, who has been widely known as Russia’s gas wonder-kid and closeVladimir Putin ally, has mysteriously died in a Moscow hospital after falling into a month-long comaallegedly due to COVID-19 complications, CityA.M. reports. Political prodigy and close Putin ally. Nikolay Petrunin was a multi-millionaire who amassed great wealth...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
ClutchPoints

Kremlin breaks silence on Brittney Griner prisoner swap talks after 9-year prison sentence upheld

Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
thecomeback.com

Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
US News and World Report

U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday. “Citizens of (Israel) do...
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
AFP

Russia rejects US basketballer's appeal of 'traumatic' sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, dismissing her plea for the "traumatic" sentence to be reduced. Griner, a star in the Women's National Basketball Association in the US, had pleaded by video link from her detention centre just outside the Russian capital for the sentence to be cut.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy