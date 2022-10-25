ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPBS

Prop. 30 explained: The numbers you need to know

Propositions 26 and 27, the two sports betting measures, might be the most expensive on California’s November ballot. Prop. 28, for arts and music education, might have the most celebrities on its endorsement list. But Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment...
KPBS

Does anyone fact check the political ads you see on television?

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into political advertisements in California ahead of the November election. The resulting political ads are flooding the airwaves, trying to influence voters on everything from sports betting to immigration and abortion rights. But who is responsible for making sure the content of...
