Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Week 10 PIAA scoreboard
The Pennsylvania high school football season continues tonight with over 230 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 10 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
MaxPreps
High school football: Social media reaction to Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith beating Western Branch 2-0
We've seen some wild high school football scores this season, including a couple of teams topping the 100-point mark and a 77-76 shootout out in California earlier this month. But none of those were quite as shocking as perennial Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) doing the nearly impossible and beating rival Western Branch (Chesapeake) 2-0 – the lowest possible score in a football game outside of 0-0 – on Friday night.
MaxPreps
High school football: Record-breaking Newbury Park freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel could be next big thing in SoCal
In his high school football debut Aug. 19, freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park (Calif.) threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns – in the first half. Since then, he has continued to dazzle in leading the Panthers to an 8-1 record. Entering Newbury Park's final game of...
Comments / 0