Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
Democrats in Florida’s statewide Cabinet races languish from lack of cash, support [Miami Herald]
When Democrat Naomi Blemur announced earlier this month that Hurricane Ian was forcing her to suspend her campaign for Florida’s agriculture commissioner, the response from some in her own party was harsh. “I was unaware she had a campaign,” tweeted Democratic strategist. Steve Schale. . “Same,” responded Democratic...
voter's guide to the 2022 election – Florida Chief Financial Officer will be on ballot
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Who can vote: All registered voters can vote in the general election. What's next: The winner of the election will take office the first Monday in January. How much does the position pay:. $128,972. Candidates. Jimmy Patronis. Party: Republican. Age: 50. Profession: Chief Financial Officer and...
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers
(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) The unlucky residents who rely on the state's insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average...
DeSantis lauds his record as Crist blasts it in Florida governor’s race [Orlando Sentinel]
The campaign for governor in Florida is all about Ron DeSantis’ record. , has slammed the Republican governor and promises to roll back almost everything he’s done. DeSantis continues to tour the state touting his agenda and the controversial laws he pushed for during his four years in office.
Iowa father, daughter duo charged for filing hundreds of false tax returns
WHO-TV (Des Moines, IA) OTTUMWA, Iowa -- An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung...
Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
Do you recall April 2002, when mortgage rates were last 7%?
" Memory Lane " takes a stroll through financial history because the economy has a funny habit of repeating itself. Buzz: Mortgage rates just passed 7%, a first since. continues to wage war on sky-high inflation. Source: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage comes from a weekly survey of lenders by.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
This quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and results of operations within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Securities Exchange Act. Many of the forward-looking statements are located under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "guidance," "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "growth," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, including without limitation the following: •the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated or indirect effects on our business, operations, and financial results, including without limitation the duration of the Public Health Emergency Declaration ("PHE") and associated suspension in redeterminations, and the potential impact on our workforce or contractors of federal or state vaccine mandates; •significant budget pressures on state governments from diminished tax revenues incidental to the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to reduce rates or limit rate increases, to impose profit caps or risk corridors, or to recoup previously paid premium amounts on a retroactive basis; •the numerous political, judicial, and market-based uncertainties associated with the Affordable Care Act (the "ACA"); •the market dynamics surrounding the ACA Marketplaces, including issues impacting enrollment, risk adjustment estimates and results, the potential for disproportionate enrollment of higher acuity members, and the discontinuation of premium tax credits; •the outcome of the legal proceedings in.
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
Bonners Ferry Herald (ID) U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of. , made up of "a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs."
Mich. U.S. Attorney: Six Defendants Charged in $1M COVID Fraud Schemes
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced today that six individuals from Benton Harbor, Michigan. , have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over. $1 million. in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Iowa father, daughter indicted for tax fraud violations
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on Oct. 18. man and woman with 60 fraud and tax charges. by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family's home in. Ottumwa. . Their...
Lessons for Granite Staters from Hurricane Ian
Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping nearly 500,000 as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than. $4.2...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
