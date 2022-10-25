ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Hill

Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game

According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
InsuranceNewsNet

Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril

WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
InsuranceNewsNet

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers

(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
InsuranceNewsNet

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")

This quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and results of operations within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Securities Exchange Act. Many of the forward-looking statements are located under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "guidance," "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "growth," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, including without limitation the following: •the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated or indirect effects on our business, operations, and financial results, including without limitation the duration of the Public Health Emergency Declaration ("PHE") and associated suspension in redeterminations, and the potential impact on our workforce or contractors of federal or state vaccine mandates; •significant budget pressures on state governments from diminished tax revenues incidental to the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to reduce rates or limit rate increases, to impose profit caps or risk corridors, or to recoup previously paid premium amounts on a retroactive basis; •the numerous political, judicial, and market-based uncertainties associated with the Affordable Care Act (the "ACA"); •the market dynamics surrounding the ACA Marketplaces, including issues impacting enrollment, risk adjustment estimates and results, the potential for disproportionate enrollment of higher acuity members, and the discontinuation of premium tax credits; •the outcome of the legal proceedings in.
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs

"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
InsuranceNewsNet

Lessons for Granite Staters from Hurricane Ian

Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping nearly 500,000 as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than. $4.2...
InsuranceNewsNet

WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]

Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
InsuranceNewsNet

