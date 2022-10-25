Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
voter's guide to the 2022 election – Florida Chief Financial Officer will be on ballot
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Who can vote: All registered voters can vote in the general election. What's next: The winner of the election will take office the first Monday in January. How much does the position pay:. $128,972. Candidates. Jimmy Patronis. Party: Republican. Age: 50. Profession: Chief Financial Officer and...
Democrats in Florida’s statewide Cabinet races languish from lack of cash, support [Miami Herald]
When Democrat Naomi Blemur announced earlier this month that Hurricane Ian was forcing her to suspend her campaign for Florida’s agriculture commissioner, the response from some in her own party was harsh. “I was unaware she had a campaign,” tweeted Democratic strategist. Steve Schale. . “Same,” responded Democratic...
Pelosi attacker David DePape's ex says he is 'mentally ill,' once came home thinking he was Jesus: report
Oxane Taub, purported ex of alleged Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says DePape has a long history of mental illness and says he once came home thinking he was Jesus.
Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
DeSantis lauds his record as Crist blasts it in Florida governor’s race [Orlando Sentinel]
The campaign for governor in Florida is all about Ron DeSantis’ record. , has slammed the Republican governor and promises to roll back almost everything he’s done. DeSantis continues to tour the state touting his agenda and the controversial laws he pushed for during his four years in office.
Baker offers peek at ballot
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) offered a peek into his ballot on Thursday, revealing that he'll likely vote no on a dental insurance spending ballot question and yes on a liquor licensing reform measure on. Nov. 8. - though he still won't say who he'll pick to succeed him in...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0