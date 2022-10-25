Read full article on original website
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
ERPD Arrests October 24-30
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 24-30. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St Exit off I24 and closed the existing Exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 SB Exit. Traffic from US27 SB that needs to get to Broad ST. will have to use the Williams St. Exit. There will be Detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. Also, with the new Exit there will be a new signal light at the intersection of the new Exit and Broad St. With the new traffic pattern, the motoring public needs to be aware of the changes. On Thursday night from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing 1 lane on the US27 SB exit to I24 Eastbound to install barrier rail on the shoulder of this exit. Also, during this reporting period, there will be shoulder closure on the new Exit.
Police Briefs for October 28
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
Open-Air Markets Will Continue Along Rossville BLVD This Fall
The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host fall markets on November 4 and December 2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.
