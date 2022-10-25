Longtime readers (and/or anyone dialed into the local music scene) should be well-familiar with the eclectic musical stylings of Benjamin A. Harper, who, between his solo work and output with supergroup Smart Objects has long been a staple of the Nashville scene. For his latest endeavor, a brand new duo fittingly dubbed Harper Mayo, Harper has teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Laura Mayo, an acclaimed local jazz vocalist who also previously contributed to Smart Objects.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO