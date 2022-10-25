Read full article on original website
US needs a new partnership with Guyana
The United States needs a more active partnership with Guyana. If managed properly, Guyana will be one of the greatest oil producers in the Western Hemisphere. The small country is barely on the radar of anyone outside of a very small but growing number of observers in the United States. Five years from today, Guyana will likely be producing 1.2 million barrels a day, which is far more than the number of barrels Venezuela is producing at the moment. Guyana will produce far more than that 15 years from today. Guyana’s increased energy production can be a huge blessing for Guyana and the world. But the country will have to navigate some challenges to get to a new golden age, and the United States should be Guyana’s partner of choice.
Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
Brazilians have began voting in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
labroots.com
Newly ID'ed Bacterium Has a Multicellular Form, May be a Missing Link
Bacteria are known as single-celled organisms, although they can form communities like microbiomes or biofilms that work together in different ways. Now researchers have discovered another kind of multicellular bacteria, and this previously unknown species may provide new insights into how complex life evolved. The bacterium, called HS-3, was found in the walls of a limestone cave that is submerged in water intermittently. The findings have been reported in eLife.
labroots.com
Extreme Evolution - WHO Now Tracking Over 300 Omicron Subvariants
As the pandemic has progressed, different variants of SARS-CoV-2 have arisen, become dominant, and then been surpassed by a new variant. Then Omicron came along, and this highly infectious variant began to spawn a huge number of subvariants, many of which have recombined to create even more subvariants; the World Health Organization (WHO) is now tracking over 300 Omicron subvariants.
