Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost $100 Billion in Just Over a Year Amid Facebook/Meta Woes
Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s total wealth has sharply declined in just 13 months by more than $100 billion. The latest report of earnings finds that his fortune has dipped $11 billion, Bloomberg reported. Zuckerberg’s net-worth plunge stands out on the list of the most wealthy people in...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Apologizes for Encouraging Investment in Meta: ‘I Did a Bad Job’ (Video)
I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I trusted this management team. That was ill-advised. The hubris here is extraordinary and I apologize, the co-host said
Elon Musk’s First Day at Twitter: N-Word and Pro-Nazi Tweets Go Unchecked – at Least for Now
Musk says he'll establish a content moderation "council," and no "major" content or reinstatement decisions will happen until then
How Long Can Mark Zuckerberg Keep Up His Metaverse Bet? | PRO Insight
The Facebook parent spent $25 billion on R&D this year but made $84 billion. The stock charts may seem dire, but they dont tell the full story
YouTube Creator MrBeast Seeks Record-Setting $1.5 Billion Valuation For Businesses
Jimmy Donaldson would be the first influencer to hit that mark
