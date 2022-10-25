Read full article on original website
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football game in the world,’” she told The Associated Press in an interview. She got the job. That eventually led to a position in President Donald Trump’s White House press office, then another as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Inspired by Stefanik, the youngest woman elected to Congress when she won in 2014...
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
President Michel Aoun has left Lebanon's presidential palace marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition
The Israeli military says it has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israel man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Several people were wounded in the shooting late Saturday
