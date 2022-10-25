ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game

According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
The Independent

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football game in the world,’” she told The Associated Press in an interview. She got the job. That eventually led to a position in President Donald Trump’s White House press office, then another as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Inspired by Stefanik, the youngest woman elected to Congress when she won in 2014...
